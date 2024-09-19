Chelsea considering exciting €60m January transfer window swoop

Jules Kounde (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly considering a €60million January transfer window move for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde.

The France international is widely regarded as one of the finest defensive players in Europe, and it seems the Blues are now making him one of their top targets for the middle of the season in what would be an ambitious move, as reported by Sport.

Kounde has notably been linked with Chelsea and other top clubs in the past, but he’s largely been a key player for Barca, so it remains to be seen if he’s likely to be available any time soon.

Chelsea could do with strengthening their defence as doubts remain over players like Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, with Kounde sure to be an upgrade, even if we’re yet to see him test himself in the Premier League.

Kounde transfer: Chelsea looking at Barcelona defender, but he’s not their only target…

Sport also claim Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is also a player Chelsea are looking at, which suggests that Kounde might be being eyed as more of a right-back option than a centre-back one.

The 25-year-old started out his career playing in the centre more often, but has tended to be used on the right-hand side at the Nou Camp.

Chelsea would probably find more use for him in the middle, but it might also be that he’s being eyed up due to Reece James’ ongoing injury problems, with the right-back barely featuring in the last year or more due to recurring fitness issues.

Malo Gusto has performed well in James’ place, but Kounde would provide a more experienced option, so could improve the overall quality and know-how of this squad.