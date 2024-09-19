Leeds scouting top manager as Daniel Farke successor

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

After five games of the 2024/25 Championship season, Daniel Farke’s Leeds United already find themselves five points behind leaders, West Bromwich Albion.

The all whites came so close to automatic promotion last season but a wobble at the death allowed Ipswich Town to grab that all important second spot after Leicester City had run away with the title.

Leeds could look to former assistant to replace Daniel Farke

There was no consolation via the Play-Offs either, as Leeds were edged out in the final by Russell Martin’s Southampton.

Unfortunately for Farke, his side have taken that late season form into this campaign and they are wading through treacle in most games this season.

If things don’t change soon, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the German replaced, despite his pedigree for getting teams promoted.

Indeed, according to Football Insider, Leeds are already scouting for his replacement, and Marcelo Bielsa’s former assistant at Elland Road, Carlos Corberan, seems to be the preferred candidate.

He’s unlikely to come cheap as it’s believed he has a contract at West Brom until 2027, however, the fact that he knows the inner workings of the club gives him a head start on any other candidates, and that has to be something worth paying for by Leeds owners, 49ers Enterprises.

Top photo by George Wood/Getty Images