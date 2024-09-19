MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: New Signings (L to R) Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro ( using crutches due to a metatarsal injury ), Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United acknowledge the fans prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Fulham FC at Old Trafford on August 16, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leny Yoro has reportedly identified Man United’s Premier League game against Arsenal later this year as the ideal time to return from injury.

The French defender joined the Red Devils in the summer from Lille for a reported £59 million.

Despite being thrown straight into the action in pre-season, the 18-year-old suffered a major setback after picking up an injury against Arsenal in the United States.

Leny Yoro injury: Man United defender eyes Arsenal return

However, according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, looking to make his long-awaited competitive debut, Yoro is targeting his side’s first Premier League fixture against the same opponents he was injured against as the right time to return.

The outlet claims the centre-back has ‘told friends and teammates’ he is ‘desperate’ to be involved when United travel to the Emirates on 3 December and has ‘set himself the personal target’ to be fit enough in time.

Yoro, who was handed the number 15 shirt when he signed, is still recovering from a metatarsal break.

