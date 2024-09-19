Photo by Peter POWELL / AFP via Getty Images

Wataru Endo’s time at Liverpool could be coming to an end with the midfielder not part of Arne Slot’s long term plans according to The Athletic’s Andy Jones.

Endo joined Liverpool from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart last summer in a deal worth in the region of £15m and was expected to be a squad player for the Reds.

The 31-year-old actually ended up featuring regularly under Jurgen Klopp and played a key role as they qualified for the Champions League.

Endo not part of Slot’s plans

However, after making 43 appearances in all competitions last season, with 29 of those coming in the Premier League Endo finds himself in a different position this season.

The midfielder is yet to start a game under Slot and has played just one minute of football in the Premier League, whilst he also came on for one minute in the Champions League win against AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Slot has preferred using other options to the Japan international and Jones believes there are already very telling signs that the Dutchman doesn’t want Endo as part of his long term plans, having featured sparingly in pre-season and the start of the campaign.

“I think we’ve seen in pre-season, and Slot’s lack of usage of him and the fact that ultimately, Liverpool decided to recruit a number six as well, that he doesn’t appear to be part of Liverpool’s long term plans,” he told The Athletic’s Walk On podcast.