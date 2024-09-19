Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Liverpool have identified four centre backs as possible replacements for Virgil van Dijk according to reports with uncertainty surrounding the Dutchman’s future.

Van Dijk is one of three key players out of contract at the end of season, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah.

Whether the 33-year-old leaves at the end of the current season or extends his stay the Reds need to find a replacement for the Dutch international.

Liverpool identify four possible Van Dijk replacements

Van Dijk arrived at Liverpool from Southampton in a deal worth £75m in 2018 and he’s gone on to make 275 appearances for the club to date

The defender has won everything there is to win during his time at Anfield and when he does finally leave the club he will be sorely missed.

However, TEAMtalk have reported that Liverpool as expected are already planning for that eventuality and have identified four possible replacements.

The players on the list are Juventus’ Gleison Bremer, Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, Sevilla’s Loic Bade and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace.

The report adds that Bremer is viewed as one of the “ideal” candidates, whilst Arne Slot is believed to be a big fan of Inacio who reportedly has a €60m release clause.

In regards to Bade TEAMtalk add that Liverpool will continue to monitor his performances before deciding to make a move, whilst there could be an opportunity to get Guehi at a cheaper price next summer if he refuses to sign a new deal given he will be entering into the last 12 months of his deal at the end of the season.

You would imagine a decision will be taken soon in regards to Van Dijk’s future and both he and the club must have an idea of whether they want to continue their journey together or if next summer is the right time to part ways.