Liverpool and Man Utd to go head-to-head in transfer battle for Bournemouth star

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, looks on, as Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gestures during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Liverpool and Manchester United are on a collision course as they both seek long-term replacements for their respective left-backs, according to reports.

Andy Robertson has been a stalwart for the Reds over the past seven years, playing over 300 games for the club across all competitions and winning Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have long been linked with a new left-back, with their need in that position laid bare right now with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia injured. That has forced them to play right-backs and centre-backs such as Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez out of position.

Liverpool and Man Utd tracking Kerkez

According to a report from TEAMtalk, both Liverpool and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The 20-year-old — who is already capped 21 times for Hungary — joined the Cherries from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar last summer for a reported £15.5m fee (per the Daily Mail) but has quickly adjusted to the pace of the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s report states that Kerkez’s name has come up ‘again and again’ within Liverpool recruitment circles, with the player ‘continually watched’ by the club.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also understood to have shown interest in the Hungarian over the summer, with the latter remaining keen on pursuing a deal.

Any transfer will likely have to wait until next summer given Kerkez’s importance to Bournemouth, who will no doubt charge a high price for any potential buyer.

