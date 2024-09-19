LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City at Selhurst Park on August 27, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are primed to go head-to-head with Newcastle over the signing of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England international came close to joining the Magpies in the summer, but Palace rejected four bids, with the highest in the region of £70 million.

However, according to recent reports, the Eagles, although not wanting to lose Guehi, could be more inclined to negotiate a fee below £75 million at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has less than two years left on his contract, and failure to extend before next summer, would see his value decrease.

Liverpool give Marc Guehi transfer boost

And Liverpool, according to TEAMtalk, are hopeful they can capitalise.

Although Newcastle are expected to return for the former Chelsea defender in the January window, failure to sanction a mid-season exit for their number six could see Palace forced to negotiate with Liverpool in the summer.

Arne Slot’s side are in the market for a long-term replacement for captain Virgil Van Dijk, who will be a free agent at the end of the campaign, and with the club showing little sign of offering the tailsman a new deal, the end of the season could see the Reds go through major defensive changes.

For Guehi, a move to Anfield would probably be a welcome step up in competition. Although Palace remain competitive in the Premier League, Liverpool, and regular Champions League football, would represent an entirely different challenge.

Top photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.