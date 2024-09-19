“He is evolving” – Thiago heaps praise on serial Liverpool stat-leader

Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool is seen on the phone prior to the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on August 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Thiago Alcantara has heaped praise on former Liverpool teammate Ryan Gravenberch following his switch to a new midfield role.

The Netherlands international has been one of the top performers in the early Arne Slot era at Anfield, despite having to adjust to a more unfamiliar No.6 role.

Gravenberch has completed more progressive passes (28) and passes into the final third (27) than any other Liverpool player in league play, as well as registering team-highs for tackles (10) and recoveries (25).

The 22-year-old was most recently named Man of the Match as Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-1 at the San Siro, once again controlling the midfield as Slot’s men dominated in Italy.

Thiago praises former Liverpool teammate Gravenberch

Speaking to the club’s official website after Tuesday’s European tie, former Liverpool star Thiago praised his old teammate for his adjustment to the new role and suggested the best is still to come.

“All great players have to get experience, they have to adapt to different experiences they live in the game. And he is doing that,” said the Spaniard.

“He is just getting better in that position in the midfield, sometimes the No.6. You can see it is really flowing through the midfielders, it’s really good to see how he is evolving and adapting to that position.

“He is an intelligent kid so he will adapt very fast. Any moment of the game, anything that the coach says, he did it.

“We have to say that they played incredibly well the three in the midfield because it’s not just him, it’s Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] there, it’s Dom [Szoboszlai] as well around. Being surrounded by good players makes you a better player as well.”

