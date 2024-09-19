Report: In-form Liverpool star is close to agreeing exit from the club

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Some of the Liverpool players face an uncertain future at the club because of their contract situation.

Those players are the three most important players at the club right now; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The most likely player to leave the club among those three appears to be Egyptian attacker Salah.

The Liverpool star has started the new season in fine form after scoring three goals and registering three assists in four Premier League matches this season.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool star Salah is close to agreeing Liverpool exit as Saudi Arabian clubs continue to show interest in his services.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Middle East in the last two summer transfer windows.

However, he has stayed at the club but there is a feeling that his time at Anfield is coming to an end soon.

The attacker has been one of the best players in the world during his time with the Premier League club.

Signed by former manager Jurgen Klopp, Salah has made a name for himself as one of the most devastating attackers in the game.

The right-winger has the ability to create something out of nothing and his goal record for the Reds has been phenomenal.

Mohamed Salah has taken Liverpool to the next level

He has guided them to success in the Premier League and the Champions League but he does not have long left at Anfield now.

Following the match against Manchester United this season, the attacker claimed that it is his last year at the club.

Many people suggested that it was a plea to ask for a new contract at the club but as per the report, he is ready to leave the club now and his future could be in the lucrative Saudi Pro League.

The club has not made a decision on the future of Salah and it remains to be seen what action they will take regarding his contract situation.

