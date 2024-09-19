Liverpool target regrets rejecting move to Anfield, pushing for January transfer now

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool had a quiet summer transfer window with the club making only two signings.

The Reds managed to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and winger Federico Chiesa.

They were linked with a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi all summer but a move failed to materialise because the player rejected the chance to join the Premier League club.

The Spaniard decided to stay at his boyhood club, which was a huge surprise considering it was believed that the midfielder himself had given the Reds approval of a transfer earlier.

According to Estadio Deportivo, the Euro 2024 winner with Spain is now hoping to revive the move and wants the Premier League club to make a move for him in the January transfer window.

The Reds have enjoyed a promising start to the season, despite the defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s team have won three out of the four matches they have played in the Premier League so far while they started their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 win away to AC Milan.

Zubimendi wants to join the Slot project at Anfield now after rejecting the chance to do that in the summer.

Slot wanted to strengthen his midfield with the signing of a new number 6 but much to the surprise of the fans and the media, Zubimendi preferred to stay in La Liga.

Martin Zubimendi wants to join Liverpool in January

The midfielder wants to move to Anfield in January now but it remains to be seen if the club still retain an interest in the player.

Zubimendi had an eventful summer after he helped his national team win the Euros and soon after that, Liverpool started working on a deal to bring him to Anfield.

Real Sociedad are currently 16th in La Liga, with the Spanish club only winning four points from their first six games of the season.

Meanwhile, the Reds are fourth in the Premier League after an impressive start to the season and Zubimendi must be wondering he made a huge mistake by rejecting Liverpool.