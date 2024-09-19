Major boost for Arsenal ahead of the big game against Manchester City this weekend

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester City are expected to be without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne for their crucial Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian international sustained a suspected groin injury during City’s 0-0 Champions League opener against Inter Milan and had to be substituted just before half-time, with Ilkay Gundogan coming on to replace him.

As reported by The Mirror, Pep Guardiola has indicated that it’s too early to determine the full extent of the injury.

The report claims that De Bruyne is expected to miss the Arsenal game, which will be a significant loss for City given his pivotal role in their attacking play. City are not willing to risk losing him out for a longer period by playing him this weekend.

Currently sitting top of the Premier League with four wins from four, City’s unbeaten run could be tested against Arsenal, especially without their star playmaker.

His absence leaves a noticeable gap in midfield, an area that has been key to City’s dominance in recent seasons.

Arsenal will also be without key players

Arsenal will also be without captain Martin Odegaard, who is sidelined with an ankle ligament injury sustained during the international break as well as summer signing Mikel Merino who is out with a shoulder injury.

The Gunners will be aiming to close the two-point gap behind City in this early title-race showdown.

Pep Guardiola failed to beat Arteta’s side last season with the home game finishing in a stalemate while they lost the away fixture 1-0.

With both teams missing key players this weekend, the match is set to be another fiercely competitive one.