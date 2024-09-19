(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester City are set to be involved in what is being called the ‘Trial of the century’.

The league winners are going up against the Premier League to defend the 115 charges brought up against them.

The Premier League club have been accused of providing false information about their finances but they have denied any wrongdoing.

The decision of the verdict is expected in the early part of 2025 and City have made up a team of some of the best lawyers to defend the club against the accusations.

The punishment that Man City will get could be even more harsh than reports suggested earlier.

According to The Telegraph, Man City will not only be expelled from the Premier League but they could also face expulsion from the Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Club World Cup if the Premier League wins its case against them.

This would be an unprecedented punishment being handed to a club for breaking financial rules.

Such are the charges against Pep Guardiola’s team that the punishment could be this huge.

Man City have dominated the Premier League in the last decade and none of the other clubs in England have come closer to matching their success.

Even at the European stage, Man City won the Champions League title last year and showed their pedigree on a bigger level.

Man City face uncertain future due to 115 charges

With their extravagant spending and the arrival of world class players at the club every season have made them a force few clubs in Europe can compete with.

The trial could decide the club’s future and it could determine the future of the players and the manager.

If the club is ousted from all the competitions, it is highly unlikely to see the manager and the players stay at the Etihad Stadium.