Man United lurking in the shadows as 18-year-old emerges as Ashworth favourite

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

With Man United now moving forward under the guidance of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS, there are bound to be changes in how transfers are arrived at for the Red Devils, and sporting director, Dan Ashworth, could well have a big say in the same.

Erik ten Hag isn’t likely to be too happy at having his authority undermined when it comes to transfers, however, the Dutchman will surely have to accept that those decisions will not now be just his domain.

Man United could move for Dan Ashworth favourite

Indeed, Ashworth already has his eye on an 18-year-old starlet who has been making waves in the Premier League.

In fact, he has apparently long courted Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, with Give Me Sport suggesting Ashworth has been keeping tabs on the talented teen for years.

The Saints haven’t had the best start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, Russell Martin’s side having lost all four of their matches so far.

They’re only being kept off the bottom of the table by Everton who have a slightly worse goal difference.

It won’t have escaped Dibling and his representatives attentions that Man United are waiting in the shadows, and if the Saints aren’t able to haul themselves up the table, a potentially lucrative move to one of the most storied clubs in world football could become a reality.

It’s not clear how much Southampton might demand for their player either, but if United want to continue moving forward, then the game’s brightest talents need to be acquired – whatever the cost.

For now, the 18-year-old would do well to get his head down and continue in the same vain as he has to this point.

Top photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images