Man United and Newcastle United have not stopped chasing 25-year-old midfield star

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Newcastle United continue to chase Atalanta’s Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

The midfielder helped Atalanta qualify for the Champions League and he was one of their best players in their Europa League win last season.

According to TNT Sports in Brazil, the Serie A midfielder is ‘still in the sights’ of Man United and Newcastle.

The Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for the Brazilian midfielder for a long time now.

Both Man United and Newcastle showed interest in signing the player in the summer transfer window but a move did not materialise for either of them.

The Red Devils signed Manuel Ugarte from PSG instead while Newcastle United focused on defensive additions to the squad.

Interest increased in the services of the player towards the latter stages of the summer transfer window but the Europa League winners failed to indulge in talks with any club as it was too late for them to sign his replacement by that time.

The player has shown interest in moving to the Premier League in the past and that could give the clubs in England edge over other clubs targeting the Atalanta midfielder.

Barcelona and Juventus are the other two clubs who have been credited with interest in the 25-year-old midfielder.

Man United & Newcastle would have to big money to sign Ederson

Atalanta have done some amazing business and generated profit from the sales of players in the past.

Rasmus Hojlund, Jeremie Boga, Merih Demiral, Joakim Maehle and Matteo Pessina have been the prominent players to leave the Italian giants, helping the club financially in the process.

Gian Piero Gasperini has built a competitive squad with a thin budget at the Serie A club and a number of his players have attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

It remains to be seen who wins the race to sign the Brazilian midfielder but whoever wishes to sign him will have to pay a hefty transfer fee to the Italian club.