Man United already know the identity of their first transfer next summer

Ever since Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group took over footballing operations at Man United, the club have seemed much more streamlined in that regard.

There’s an alignment that had long been missing whilst the Glazer family took charge of that area, however, with the right people now in place, everyone appears to be pulling in the same direction.

From Erik ten Hag’s point of view, that should make his life so much easier. He identifies a target, advises sporting director, Dan Ashworth, who will then take the request to the wider board and things move forward on that basis.

Man United already working on summer transfers

What that means in practice of course is that the Dutchman’s choices are brought into much sharper focus, and the players will be expected to be of the standard expected by the club.

There’s simply no hiding place any longer – both for the players and ten Hag.

Whether or not he is still in the dug out come the end of the season will only be seen by how well his team perform over the coming months.

One player is certain to leave the club regardless, with Fichajes noting that the club already know the identity of the first transfer that will take place next summer.

According to the outlet, Christian Eriksen will be first out of the Old Trafford exit door, with it expected that the Dane will find himself alternative employment.

Though he’s never really set the world alight at Old Trafford, nor has he been the worst signing that the club have ever made.

When one considers his prior health issues too, it’s a wonder that he’s been able to make any sort of impact at United.

Eriksen’s advancing years and the fact that the club have younger and better players for his position means that a move should benefit all parties.

