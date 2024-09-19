Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Angel Gomes continues to be linked with a move to the Premier League and the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle are keen on him.

According to Give Me Sport, the three clubs are hoping to sign the player on a free transfer in 2025.

The 24-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether he is keen on a move to the premier league.

The former Manchester United midfielder could be excited to return to Old Trafford where he has unfinished business since his departure in 2020. Manchester United could use his technical ability in the midfield and he could develop into a useful first-team player for them.

All three clubs could use Angel Gomes

The Red Devils will be hoping to challenge for major trophies and they need more quality and depth in the side. Signing Gomes on a free transfer would represent an excellent investment.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are already lacking in depth in the midfield and they need more bodies and quality in that area. Gomes has shown his quality in Ligue 1 with LOSC Lille and he has the quality to thrive at Newcastle as well.

The player will look to join a club where he will get regular game time and Newcastle might be able to provide him with that opportunity.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are keeping tabs on his situation as well. They need midfield additions after the departures of Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The 24-year-old would be a quality addition on a free transfer. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

All three clubs could be exciting destinations for him and they could help him develop further and fulfil his potential in the near future.

Top Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images