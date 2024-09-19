“You can expect more” – Popular Man Utd summer signing promises best is yet to come

Detailed view of a corner flag with the Manchester United badge on ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on August 07, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Noussair Mazraoui has told Manchester United fans they are yet to see the best of him despite a promising start to life at the club.

The Morocco international arrived at Old Trafford from Bayern Munich in the summer, reuniting with Erik ten Hag, who gave him his senior break during their time together at Ajax.

Although United have struggled for consistency at the start of this season, Mazraoui has shown plenty of promise, providing one assist and sitting in the top three among Ten Hag’s squad in multiple metrics, including passes completed (171), passes into the final third (17), tackles (12) and aerial duels won (7).

Mazraoui just getting started at Man Utd

With all that in mind, Man Utd fans will be thrilled to hear that the 26-year-old is only just getting started.

“I think it’s really tough to come to a new club. With all the responsibilities that come with it,” Mazraoui told Man Utd’s official website.

“I’d just been training two times with the new players you don’t know [before the Fulham opener]. Well, you know them from TV and that, but not really knowing how to play with them.

“Playing with how I played, I was really proud of myself but I think Erik [ten Hag] told it already.

“You can expect more from me because that is just the beginning. I think, when I really start to feel comfortable and I really settle in 100 per cent, it would be even better.”

After two years of struggle in the Bundesliga, Mazraoui will be looking to get his career back on track in England.

That said, the defender is simply honoured to be at such a big club and believes his move to Manchester United is a reward for the sacrifices he’s made during his career so far.

“Every step I made, which was a move to this big club,” Mazraoui continued. “The move to Bayern Munich as well. These moments were the moments that you know why you work, every day, so hard.

“That is why you stand up. That is why you take on that extra, extra work. That is why you go to sleep early. Why you don’t go out. Why you don’t go out with your friends or why you don’t have that pizza you really want to have the day before the game! But it’s all worth it in the end.

“I knew I would eventually want to play in the Premier League. But to be able to play for this big club, it’s only a dream that I could never dream of. So it was not something I had already in my mind but, like I said, it’s every step. Every step for me was already a step of success and step of being proud and a step of knowing I have made another step in my career. And now Manchester United is one big step in that way.”

