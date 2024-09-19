“I don’t like it” – Man Utd players accused of ‘hiding behind’ Erik ten Hag

Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag reacts after the English League Cup third round football match between Manchester United and Barnsley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 17, 2024. Manchester United won the match 7-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester United’s players have been accused of ‘hiding behind’ manager Erik ten Hag amid the club’s struggles.

The Red Devils beat League One Barnsley 7-0 at Old Trafford on Tuesday, but that has done little to enthuse fans after a poor start that has seen them take just six points from four Premier League games.

United’s victories have come by 1-0 and 3-0 scorelines against Fulham and Southampton, respectively.

However, when presented with tougher (on paper) opposition, they’ve crumbled, conceding in the 95th minute to lose 2-1 away at Brighton before being crushed 3-0 at Old Trafford by Liverpool.

Man Utd players ‘hiding behind’ Ten Hag?

Despite only signing a contract extension over the summer and winning two cups during his time at the club so far, Ten Hag is under pressure, with some believing he should be removed from his post.

But former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has a very different view.

The Frenchman — who won Premier League, Ligue 1, World Cup and European Championship titles during his playing days — has accused Man Utd’s players of ‘hiding behind’ Ten Hag and failing to take responsibility for their own form.

“I don’t agree with all of the criticism around Erik ten Hag,” Petit told BetMGM’s The LineUp podcast (via The Sun).

“It’s so hard for a club when they keep changing managers as much as Manchester United have and I actually look at the players there and think they are hiding behind him.

“I don’t like it. These are players with real pedigree and they hide behind him instead of fronting up and doing a job for the team.

“It’s such a pity to see the club in the state it’s in. The Premier League needs Manchester United back at its best and it starts with the players.

“Yes, the manager is responsible for a lot of things and so are the board for getting it right in the transfer market, but at the end of the day it’s the responsibility of the players on the pitch and they haven’t been good enough for some time now.”

Up next for the Red Devils is a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday evening.

