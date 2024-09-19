Arsenal considering delaying Martin Odegaard’s return from injury

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, shakes hands with Martin Odegaard of Arsenal following the team's victory during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC at Emirates Stadium on August 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard is set to miss a large chunk of the season after injuring his ankle while on international duty with Norway last week.

The Arsenal skipper has been ruled out for 10 games after a recent MRI scan confirmed he had suffered significant ligament damage.

However, according to a recent report from HITC, although the 25-year-old could be ready in time to face Chelsea on 10th November, the Gunners could opt to delay his return.

Arsenal may delay Martin Odegaard injury return

Keen not to avoid rushing Odegaard back too soon, Mikel Arteta, although gutted about his skipper’s injury, is ‘confident’ his side can cope until December without the Norwegian, and therefore, may allow him an additional two weeks in rehab.

Should Odegaard’s return be delayed until December, the midfielder’s first game back could be at home against Manchester United (3rd December).

The Red Devils are also expecting to welcome one of their players back in time for the Arsenal game. Summer signing Leny Yoro, who is recovering from a broken metatarsal, has reportedly ‘told friends and teammates’ he is hopeful he can be fit enough to feature in December’s game at the Emirates.

Top photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.