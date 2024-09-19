(Footage by Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has backed one former Arsenal player to get back into the England squad after leaving the Emirates this summer.

A number of fringe players left the Emirates in the transfer window including Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe who all secured Premier League moves.

Nketiah joined Crystal Palace whilst Nelson and Smith Rowe both made the switch to Fulham in search of regular first team football.

Merson backs Smith Rowe to make the England squad

Having come through the ranks at Arsenal, Smith Rowe’s time at Arsenal came to an end this summer and his move to Fulham has gone well so far.

The 24-year-old has made a good start to life at Craven Cottage and has a goal and an assist in Fulham’s first four Premier League games.

Former Gunner Merson has backed Smith Rowe to get back into the England squad and has been impressed by is performances for Fulham.

“Emile Smith Rowe has done really well since joining Fulham,” he told Sportskeeda.

“He lost his way a bit at Arsenal with all the injuries and lack of playing, if he keeps playing regularly, he will prove to be a brilliant signing for Fulham.

“He’s someone who chases lost causes and has got a footballing brain. All he has to do now is stay fit and he’ll soon be back in the England squad.”

Smith Rowe has three England caps but hasn’t appeared for the Three Lions since 2022, but was part of the squad which won the under-21 Euros under Lee Carsley in 2023.

Carsley will be aware of what Smith Rowe can do and he’s already shown with his first England squad that he’s prepared to give people a chance, particulary those who played a key role in the under-21s.

If Smith Rowe can get back in the England set-up he will feel his move to Fulham has been very much justified.