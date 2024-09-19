Mikel Arteta has worrying news for Arsenal fans ahead of Man City encounter

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal will face Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners will travel to the Etihad Stadium to face the Premier League champions, in what is being dubbed as an early season title clash.

Both Arsenal and Man City have been involved in the Premier League title race for the last two seasons, with Pep Guardiola’s team coming out on top on both occasions.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the Gunners will be without their captain Martin Odegaard against Man City.

The Norwegian midfielder also missed Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Tottenham last weekend.

Arteta has confirmed that the creative midfielder faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines in a major blow for the North Londoners.

The Arsenal manager said, as quoted by the official Arsenal website:

“After everything was scanned, they showed there was some damage, especially in one of the ligaments in the ankle so we’re going to miss him.

“I don’t want to [put a timeframe on it] because I am not a doctor but it is something quite significant so we’re going to lose him for a while – hopefully not months but let’s see.

Odegaard is one of Arsenal’s best players and they are going to miss him against Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

It remains to be seen how long he will be out for but the Gunners boss had some positive update as well regarding Bukayo Saka.

The English winger left the field limping against Tottenham in the North London Derby.

On the fitness of Saka, Arteta said:

“[Bukayo] was able to train today. He completed most of the session so he’s available.”

Arsenal have suffered several injuries already this season

Arsenal have been lucky with injuries in the last few seasons but this season has been a disaster for them so far.

They have lost Odegaard to a long term injury as well as new signing Mikel Merino, who was expected to become a part of the starting line up straight away.

Arteta will have Declan Rice back from his suspension in the next match, which will be a much needed boost for his title chasing Arsenal team.

The Gunners have been unbeaten this season after winning ten points from their first four matches.

Their biggest test is yet to come though, with Guardiola and his men waiting to make a statement in the early stages of the season.