Arsenal have been handed a boost with midfielder Mikel Merino now just a “few weeks” away from returning to first team training according to Sky Sports. 

Merino arrived at Arsenal this summer from Spanish side Real Sociedad for an initial fee in the region of £27m.

Unfortunately the 28-year-old has yet to feature for the Gunners after picking up a shoulder injury and Arsenal will be keen to get the Spain international back soon given Martin Odergaard is set for an extended period on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury on international duty for Norway.

Merino making good progress

However, in good news Sky Sports reported live on air that Merino is making good progress and is only a few weeks away from a return to first team training.

“Mikel Merino, obviously a disappointment for him picking up that shoulder injury as soon as he’d signed for Arsenal, we understand that [he] is actually progressing quite well and a few weeks away now.

“So that will be a massive boost for Mikel Arteta when he comes back to really bolster that central midfield.”

Merino eventually arrived at the Emirates after several weeks of negotiations and he will provide Arteta with another option in the middle of the park, alongside Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Declan Rice, with squad depth really important given the amount of games the Gunners could face this season.

The former Sociedad man impressed at Euro 2024 for Spain, who lifted the trophy after beating England in the final and will be hoping to make an instant impact in the Premier League.

As to when Merino can be expected to make his debut is unclear yet, but it would be a surprise to see him feature before the October international break, meaning Bournemouth away on October 19th could be the first time he’s seen in an Arsenal shirt.

