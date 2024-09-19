Milan derby defeat could see Ibrahimovic make wild Rossoneri decision

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

No sooner has the Italian top-flight begun than the first managerial casualty could occur, with Milan looking towards the derby at the weekend as a potential turning point in 2024/25.

Paulo Fonseca was scouted for the position ahead of Julen Lopetegui, the latter of whom believed he had the job in the bag before an apparent petition from Milan ultras not to have the Spaniard in charge (per Football Italia) was taken on board by the club.

Just four games into the new campaign, and Milan find themselves in a disappointing 10th position in Serie A, with just one win from their four games.

Milan could turn to Terzic

A 3-1 reverse against Liverpool in the Champions League, despite taking an early lead at San Siro, has done nothing to help Fonseca’s cause.

The Milan derby against Inter this weekend therefore looms large for the Rossoneri, and another disappointing performance and defeat could see changes in the dugout.

According to Sky Sports Germany, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already contacted former Borussia Dortmund coach, Edin Terzic, and his representatives regarding his potential hire.

After taking Dortmund all the way to the Champions League final last season, despite losing to Real Madrid his reputation remains intact.

He’ll surely not be overawed by taking on the job in Milan, though the pressure would be on his shoulders from the get-go, given that the Italian giants already find themselves some five points behind leaders, Udinese.

If that were to stretch to eight after just five games of the season, Terzic would certainly have his work cut out.

At the moment no decision on Fonseca has been made in any event, and if he can turn things around with a headline-grabbing performance, he’ll have given himself some breathing space.

