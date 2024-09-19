Bayern Munich considering offering 23-year-old Chelsea flop Stamford Bridge escape

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Mykhailo Mudryk of Chelsea controls the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge on September 01, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich have been mentioned alongside Marseille in pursuit of Chelsea winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Despite being with the Blues for nearly two years, the Ukraine international has failed to live up to his £88.5 million price tag.

Starting just 19 Premier League games since the beginning of last season, Mudryk, despite the club going through several managers in the same period, has fallen down Chelsea’s pecking order.

Mykhaylo Mudryk tipped to leave Chelsea

The Blues’ recent capture of Jadon Sancho has forced the 23-year-old even further out of favour, and now, according to a recent report from Fichajes, could leave Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window.

Roberto De Zerbi; a manager who has previously spoken highly of the Ukraine winger, is interested in bringing him to Marseille.

Bayern Munich join race to sign Ukraine winger

However, Bayern Munich are also credited with having an interest. The Bavarians recently signed Michael Olise from Crystal Palace but also have Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman among their options, so finding a place for Mudryk would be difficult.

Nevertheless, with Vincent Kompany clearly a fan of the struggling Chelsea man, a move to the Allianz Arena next summer could be just what the 23-year-old needs as he looks to reignite his stagnating career, and live up to earlier expections, which, according to De Zerbi, included him being a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Top photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.