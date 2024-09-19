“Never say never” – Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for another stunning Manchester United return

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 06: Captain, Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United at Villa Park on November 06, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped for a potential return to Manchester United by former teammate Wes Brown.

Brown believes that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner may want to come back to Old Trafford for a final dance after the disappointing way his second stint ended.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint at United

Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in August 2021, 12 years after leaving the club for Real Madrid.

His return, under then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, was highly anticipated, and he made an immediate impact, scoring two goals on his debut against Newcastle United.

During the 2021-22 season, Ronaldo proved his worth, finishing as the club’s top scorer with 24 goals across all competitions. However, despite his individual brilliance, United struggled collectively, finishing outside the top four and missing out on Champions League qualification.

Tensions began to mount during the 2022-23 season, with new manager Erik ten Hag taking a different approach to squad management.

Ronaldo’s playing time was reduced, and frustrations grew between the Portuguese superstar and the club.

The situation escalated in November 2022 when Ronaldo gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan, in which he criticised both ten Hag and Manchester United’s facilities.

This led to his contract being mutually terminated, bringing an abrupt and controversial end to his second spell at the club.

After leaving United, Ronaldo remained a free agent before joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, where he has continued to shine.

Wes Brown backs Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United one more time

Wes Brown, who played alongside Ronaldo during his first spell at United, has expressed hope that the legendary forward could return to Manchester United in some capacity.

Speaking to BoyleSports, Brown stated:

“When it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United in some capacity you can never say never.

“Obviously when he left the second time we were all disappointed because he had been one of United’s best ever players.

“It was disappointing how it ended and I think he could return to try and make amends for the sour ending.

“Even in his first season back at the club he scored over 20 goals. I think the exit was a bit over the top but for him to come back in some way. I’d love it.”

A Final Chapter for Ronaldo at United?

Ronaldo, who is set to turn 40 soon, remains in peak physical condition, but a return to Manchester United seems unlikely at the moment, particularly with Erik ten Hag still in charge.

Ten Hag’s tactical demands and Ronaldo’s reduced role during their brief time together may make a third stint at the club difficult to envision.

Nevertheless, Wes Brown’s backing reflects the affection many United fans still hold for Ronaldo, despite the tumultuous end to his time at the club. Whether as a player or in another capacity, a final chapter between Ronaldo and Manchester United may not be completely off the table.