Exclusive: Newcastle and Tottenham preparing to move for exciting South American talent in January

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

With the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) always now in mind for clubs during the transfer window periods, the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham need to be studious when it comes to the buying and selling of players.

It appears that the days of largesse are long gone, and when one considers that the Magpies are arguably the richest club side in the world – Reuters puts the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s value at $925bn – that’s a real kick in the teeth for the North East giants.

Newcastle and Tottenham to battle for Zenon

Selling before buying, which used to be the modus operandi of those clubs that were less successful, is now the reality for all.

There will occasionally be bargains to be had of course, and the South American market is always a fruitful hunting ground for European clubs.

Indeed, CaughtOffside sources have advanced that Boca Juniors’ midfielder, Kevin Zenon, is courting the interest of a number of European clubs.

Brighton, Newcastle, Tottenham and Brighton are all considering a January move for a player who has a release clause of just £13m.

They’re not alone in their admiration for the 23-year-old, however, as sources also indicate that he is on the radar of Portuguese giants Benfica, Serie A side Napoli, as well as Lyon.

The Premier League clubs all had scouts watching Zenon in Boca’s recent matches against Rosario Central and Racing Club, and they’re all planning to monitor the Argentine player’s situation over the next couple of months.

Sources close to the player suggest that Zenon is also willing to move to the Premier League but will wait until all offers have been received before deciding which is the next best step in his career.

Top photo by George Wood/Getty Images