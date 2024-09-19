(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Newcastle are tracking talented FC Nordsjaelland forward Sindre Walle Egeli according to Mail Sport journalist Craig Hope.

The Magpies endured a disappointing summer window in which they failed to make a marquee signing after being unable to complete a deal for their number one target Marc Guehi.

Despite this, Eddie Howe’s side have made a great start to the season and sit third in the Premier League with ten points from their first four games.

Newcastle track Sindre Walle Egeli

However, it appears Newcastle are making plans for the upcoming transfer windows and arre already identifying players they might look to bring in.

One such player is Egeli and Mail Sport have reported that Newcastle are tracking the teenager, who Hope has dubbed the “next Haaland.”

The report adds that if Newcastle want to land the 18-year-old then it would likely take more than the £6m they paid to sign winger Yankuba Minteh.

Mail Sport state that Danish side FC Nordsjaelland would be looking for a fee close to the club record £21m they got for winger Ernest Nuamah.

Egeli, who made his debut for Norway earlier this month is clearly a talent and has three goals in eight appearances this season for FC Nordsjaelland.

Newcastle were linked with Chelsea youngster Josh Acheampong earlier this week and it appears the Magpies are going to be targeting young talents they can develop into first team stars.

Alexander Isak is currently Newcastle’s first choice striker, whilst Callum Wilson is still on the books, and summer signing William Osula has yet to feature for the club.

Whether Egeli is the answer for Newcastle is unclear but if he continues to impress he’s likely to attract a lot more suitors and Howe’s men will need to move fast if they are going to get a deal done for the youngster.