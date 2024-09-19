Video: Peter Schmeichel calls out ‘dead’ Etihad atmosphere in scathing rant

Photo Courtesy: CBS Sports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel slammed Manchester City fans for the poor atmosphere at the Etihad Stadium during the Champions League match against Inter Milan.

Despite City’s dominance in possession and several opportunities to score, they couldn’t find the back of the net. Key players like Gundogan, Foden, Grealish, and Gvardiol saw their efforts either saved or missed the target.

The match ended up in a 0-0 draw and while those inside the studio analysed the performances of the players, Schmeichel pointed out the subdued atmosphere in the stadium, contrasting it with the vocal Inter supporters who provided much of the energy on the night.

Speaking during the post-game show at CBS Sports, Schmeichel commented:

“I thought it was a really really boring game. I’m sorry to say that.

“Because I love good football and I like excitement from the crowd, it was dead. The Etihad today was absolutely dead.

“The only people we could hear were the Inter supporters, they were quite good.

“There was no atmosphere at the Etihad today. Normally, you think big European nights, but it didn’t happen for them.”

