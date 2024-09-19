“Challenging for trophies” – Player who left Chelsea this summer aims dig at Blues

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Chelsea went through a major overhaul of the squad in the summer transfer window.

The Blues splashed the cash on new signings and offloaded the deadwood of the squad in order to provide new manager Enzo Maresca the best platform to perform this season.

The likes of Romelu Lukaku, Raheem Sterling Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah all left the club for a new adventure away from Stamford Bridge.

They were all told by Maresca that they are not in his plans for this season and a move away from the club would be the right step for their career.

Gallagher has been an instant hit at Atletico Madrid, helping the club to second position in the league table.

He is happy with how his career turned around in the summer with the player excited to play for the La Liga club and looking forward to win titles.

The English midfielder has mentioned his experience of playing for Atletico Madrid.

He told The Athletic:

“I’ve felt very wanted and appreciated, which is important for any footballer.

“Chelsea are a huge football club, one of the biggest in the world, along with Atletico, but I have taken that exciting step of playing Champions League football and challenging for trophies.

“It just builds me with even more confidence and happiness to play my best football.”

Conor Gallagher was a brilliant servant for Chelsea

The move to Atletico is working out well for Gallagher so far and Chelsea have not done too bad either after his departure.

Gallagher was one of the team’s best players last season under Mauricio Pochettino but his contract situation and the financial issues faced by the club meant that he had to leave the club this summer.

He is the ideal player for the kind of football Diego Simeone likes to play and the Atletico fans are going to love his work ethic and attitude on the pitch.

It is refreshing to see a top English player try his luck outside of England, when most other players have been reluctant to leave the Premier League in the past.