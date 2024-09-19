Playmaker wants £150k-a-week salary to join Newcastle on free transfer

(Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been actively searching the free agent market for new signings.

The Magpies added Lloyd Kelly in the summer transfer window who became a free agent at the end of last season.

Since Eddie Howe’s team have faced financial issues recently, they have been conservative in their approach in the transfer market.

The Toon Army are now targeting a move for another player who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

According to GiveMeSport, Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Enland international Angel Gomes.

The midfielder, who recently made his debut for the Three Lions, is in the final year of his contract with the French club.

As per the report, the midfielder is expecting a huge pay rise at his next club and he is expected to demand around £150,000-a-week.

If the Magpies will be willing to meet his demands, Gomes would be keen on a move to St James’ Park.

It would be a significant financial commitment from the Magpies, despite possibly signing the player as a free agent.

The high pay package would put him just below the club’s highest earner Bruno Guimaraes, who reportedly earns around £160,000-a-week at St James’ Park.