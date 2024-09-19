Postecoglou completely ignored Tottenham player on the bench last night

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham laboured to a win in the Carabao Cup at Coventry on Wednesday night.

If it weren’t for the late strikes by Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson, the North Londoners could’ve been looking at another early exit in the competition.

For Ange Postecoglou, who is clearly keen to bring some silverware to the club, that would’ve been nothing short of a complete disaster, though he could’ve made life easier for himself.

Mikey Moore was ignored by Ange Postecoglou

In young Mikey Moore, the Spurs manager had a player on the bench that could’ve breathed new life into the game, but as football.london noted, he was completely ignored by his manager.

‘One player who could only watch on from the sidelines as Tottenham laboured was teenager Mikey Moore,’ the outlet wrote.

‘At a time when Spurs needed a spark in the final third and someone to try something different, the 17-year-old, who has proved in his game time with the first team that he has no fear and he is a very special talent, was glued to the bench as the team had already made all their changes.

‘The game was made for Moore but Postecoglou instead opted to ignore him.’

In the end, things worked out for the Australian, but had the Lilywhites been dumped out by the Sky Blues, questions would surely have been asked of the manager.

What does it also say to Moore, who is respectfully biding his time but who could, and probably should have been thrown in at the deep end.

Top photo by George Wood/Getty Images