Cristian Romero (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been linked with Real Madrid, and Fabrizio Romano has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to respond to the transfer rumours.

The Argentina international has been a key performer for Spurs in recent times, so it’s perhaps not too surprising to see some speculation over his future, though Romano has played these stories down in his latest Daily Briefing column.

Speaking to CaughtOffside for the piece, Romano suggested that nothing concrete is happening with Romero’s future right now, though a new Tottenham contract could be a topic for discussion in the months ahead.

Spurs fans will no doubt hope this means their club can remain in a strong position on the 26-year-old’s future, with his current deal running until 2027 anyway, and with little sign that there’s that much to the links with Real Madrid or any other big clubs.

Romero transfer: Fabrizio Romano delivers good news for Tottenham fans

Discussing the recent Romero speculation, Romano said: “Cristian Romero continues to be an important player for Tottenham, and so it’s perhaps normal that we’re starting to see rumours about interest from other top clubs, with some fans asking me if there’s anything to the links with Real Madrid.

“However, I’m told that nothing is happening now. Romero’s contract could be a topic in the next months as Spurs of course want to keep him for the long term; but no active talks have started yet.”

Romero will surely form an important part of Ange Postecoglou’s project for the present and future, but at the same time one can easily imagine he’d be good enough for an elite club like Real Madrid as well.

If Tottenham continue to not win trophies and miss out on Champions League qualification, then Romero might well prove to be one of the club’s key figures who pushes to get a move elsewhere in order to fulfil his ambitions.