NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United enters the pitch as a substitute to replace team mate Sean Longstaff during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at St James' Park on September 01, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Newcastle United are relaxed about the future of Sean Longstaff.

After joining their youth academy over 20 years ago, the 26-year-old midfielder has been with the Magpies his entire career.

One of the club’s own, Longstaff is a fan-favourite and a well-respected member of Eddie Howe’s squad.

Despite his loyalty though, there have been questions over the playmaker’s future with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, and so far, no agreement to renew in place.

Sean Longstaff hopes to extend Newcastle contract

However, according to Football Insider, Longstaff, despite being eligible to negotiate a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from January, has no plans to leave St. James’ Park.

The Geordie-born academy graduate hopes to extend his contract with Howe equally as keen to keep him on.

Even though the former Bournemouth manager has the likes of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes among his options, Longstaff, who has started in 34 Premier League games since the start of last season, has remained a regular.

The midfielder’s importance is not up for debate, the only thing left for the northeast giants to do is to tie their number 36 down on fresh terms.

Since being promoted to Newcastle’s first team in 2019, Longstaff, who, according to Spotrac, earns £50,000-per week, has directly contributed to 26 goals in 187 games in all competitions.

