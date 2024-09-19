Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on September 1, 2024. Newcastle won the game 2-1. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff will be a free agent at the end of the season but the player wants to continue at the club.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle are not willing to let the 26-year-old leave the club on a free transfer in 2025 and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a new deal with him

Longstaff has been a useful player for Eddie Howe and the Newcastle Academy graduate will be an important first-team player for them in the near future as well. Newcastle are already lacking in depth in the middle of the park and they cannot afford to let the 26-year-old move on.

Losing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a devastating blow for them. The fact that the player wants to continue at Newcastle will certainly come as a major boost for the club.

Sean Longstaff is a key player for Newcastle

The 26-year-old midfielder has been a regular starter for the club over the last 12 months and he made 46 appearances in all competitions last season. Apart from his defensive quality, he has helped out in the attack as well and he scored 8 goals in all competitions last season.

Longstaff has shown clear improvement in recent seasons and Newcastle must do everything in their power to keep him at the club. They are looking to put together a side capable of challenging on multiple fronts and winning trophies. The 26-year-old will be a key part of their first team plans in future and tying him down to a new deal should be a top priority for them.

He could improve further with coaching and experience. There will be no shortage of suitors if he is up for grabs anytime soon.

Top Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP