Xavi Simons (Photo by Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly had a strong interest in Dutch midfield talent Xavi Simons this summer, and although they couldn’t get a deal done on this occasion, he’s likely to make a permanent move away from Paris Saint-Germain next year.

Simons has barely featured for PSG, with the Netherlands international now at Leipzig for a second loan spell in a row, while he also had a stint with PSV Eindhoven before PSG triggered a buy-back clause to re-sign him and regain control over his future.

Simons has impressed at Leipzig and so it’s not too surprising to hear Bild journalist Yvonne Gabriel telling the FC Bayern Insider podcast that Liverpool were among the big clubs really interested in the 21-year-old this summer.

It’s also claimed that LFC might have another chance at signing Simons, with PSG highly likely to sell him permanently at the end of this season.

Xavi Simons transfer: Could he end up at Liverpool?

Liverpool have become known for their good recruitment in recent years, and Simons surely fits the bill in terms of his age and profile, even if he’s perhaps unlikely to come as cheap as some real coups like Mohamed Salah did.

Simons is surely good enough to come in and shine at a top Premier League club, however, so it would be interesting to see him in English football once his current spell in Germany comes to an end.

The loan spells with Leipzig should provide Simons with plenty of experience to help him continue his development elsewhere, and he looks like someone who’d be a good fit for Arne Slot’s style of football.

The Dutch tactician will surely know his fellow countryman well, so it would be interesting to see them work together and add a new dimension to this Reds side, which will surely need to think about some changes in the attacking midfield department before too long.