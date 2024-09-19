Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou confirms injury to attacking duo ahead of crucial week

Ange Postecoglou (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham have been handed a major injury blow ahead of an important week for the club.

The Lilywhites will be involved in three matches in the space of one week, with the club facing Brentford and Manchester United in the league and Qarabag in the Europa League.

During their Carabao Cup clash against Coventry City, Spurs attacker Wilson Odobert was taken off in the first half because of an injury issue.

The French youngster was seen limping after getting injured and was replaced by Brennan Johnson.

After the match, Postecoglou confirmed that it is a ‘significant’ injury while the manager admitted that the club is waiting to find out more about the injury to Timo Werner.

He told the club’s official website:

“I’m not really sure (on the extent of the injuries at this stage). Both of them look liked muscle injuries which is the way things are going for us – we’re getting multiple injuries in the same position.

“We’ll see how they are. I think, definitely it looks like Wilson’s is a significant one. We’ll see how Timo is.”

Odobert joined the club in the summer transfer window from Burnley and has been a promising arrival at the club.

He was one of the club’s best players in the match against Coventry in the Carabao Cup before being forced off with an injury.

Tottenham have struggled massively this season

Spurs avoided defeat against Coventry in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night after two late goals from Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson.

It could have been embarrassing for Postecoglou and his team if they had lost against the Championship side.

Spurs have made a poor start to the season with the Lilywhites winning just once in their first four Premier League matches of the season and upcoming matches against Brentford and Man United are going to test them to the limit.