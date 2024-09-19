Ange Postecoglou (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Boca Juniors midfielder Kevin Zenon continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Tottenham are closely following the midfielder. According to a report from Pasion Futbol, Tottenham are prepared to compete with interested parties for his services.

The Argentine midfielder has been linked with a move to Newcastle United as well.

The 23-year-old is capable of operating as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He will add goals and creativity in the final third. Tottenham could certainly use someone with his skill set.

He could be an alternative to James Maddison who has been quite inconsistent since joining the club. The competition for places will help Spurs improve as a team.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need more depth in the attack as well. The technically gifted attacker could be attracted to a move to the Premier League and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and it would help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Kevin Zenon might fancy Premier League move

Zenon will look to push for trophies with a move to the Premier League and Spurs can certainly provide him with that platform. They have put together an exciting squad under Ange Postecoglou and they will look to secure Champions League qualification this season.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world and they have the resources to buy top players. Zenon could be attracted to be a part of their ambitious project as well.

It remains to be seen where the 23-year-old ends up in the near future. He needs to join a club but he will get ample game time. Sitting on the bench at a big club is unlikely to benefit him at this stage of his career.

Top Photo by George Wood/Getty Images