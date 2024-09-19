“I think Tottenham should” – Spurs urged to replace experienced player after Coventry performance

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Tottenham Hotspur scout Bryan King has called for the club to find a replacement for veteran goalkeeper Fraser Forster after his lacklustre performance in the recent match against Coventry City.

Forster, who was given a rare start in the Championship clash, failed to impress and left many questioning his suitability as a backup option.

Tottenham narrowly escaped with a win against Coventry, a game where King felt Spurs were fortunate not to have conceded more than once. Coventry had several opportunities to secure victory but missed their chances.

King expressed his dissatisfaction with Forster’s performance, suggesting it fell short of the standard expected for a club with Tottenham’s aspirations.

In an interview with Tottenham News, King said:

“It looks like it is going to be a long hard season. Spurs weren’t in the game at all. Coventry had chances to kill the game off, but they didn’t, and that is football.”

“As for Forster, I think Tottenham should be looking for a new number-two goalkeeper the way he is.”

Forster’s role at Tottenham

Fraser Forster joined Tottenham on a free transfer in 2022, initially serving as a backup to Hugo Lloris. He made 20 appearances during the 2022-23 season when Lloris was sidelined due to injury.

However, with the arrival of Guglielmo Vicario as the new first-choice goalkeeper last season, Forster’s role has shifted back to that of a secondary option.

Despite his vast experience, doubts about Forster’s reliability as a dependable backup have emerged. The 36-year-old’s current contract runs until the summer of 2025, prompting the need for the club to assess whether they need a more reliable backup goalkeeper to meet their long-term objectives.

As Tottenham aim to compete for silverware this season, the need for a solid backup goalkeeper becomes increasingly important.