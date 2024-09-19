UEFA and FIFA must take note as Dani Carvajal bombshell hints at imminent player strike

(Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

It’s time for the game’s governing bodies, UEFA and FIFA, to sit up and take notice of their members, after Real Madrid stalwart, Dani Carvajal, became the latest to add his voice to a growing number of players suggesting that a strike is the only way forward to ensure their health and safety.

CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, posted Carvajal’s words to Tiempo de Juego via his personal X account.

???? Dani Carvajal when asked by @tjcope about number of games: “Going on a strike for us as players is a possibility”. “The players are not taken into account, we have to raise our voice”. pic.twitter.com/UsUm4g3xYv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2024

“Going on a strike for us as players is a possibility,” the Spaniard said, in language not dissimilar to that used by Barcelona ace, Jules Kounde and Man City’s Rodri earlier this week.

“The players are not taken into account, we have to raise our voice.”

From UEFA’s perspective, they can ill afford the Champions League to be disrupted given the way in which they’ve trumpeted the new format for the premier European competition.

Players set to strike after Dani Carvajal bombshell adds weight

FIFA too should be quaking in their boots as the expanded Club World Cup is due to take place in front of a worldwide audience next summer, but as it only finishes three weeks before the new season starts, it gives players hardly any rest whatsoever.

Domestic competitions could fall foul of a Europe-wide strike too of course, but the most impact will be felt in Europe, with billions expected to be watching on television.

For too long now player wellbeing has appeared to be well down the list of priorities, and this really does look to be a watershed moment for the game.

The tipping point has been reached and things simply can’t continue the way that they have done over the past few seasons.

With more and more injuries occurring because of an overload of matches, the players now appear ready to draw battle lines in the sand.

Football as we know it could be about to face a seismic change.

