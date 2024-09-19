(Photo by Ian Kington / AFP)

So far so good for Aston Villa in 2024/25.

Unai Emery’s side were head and shoulders above Young Boys in their opening Champions League tie earlier in the week, whilst three wins from their opening four Premier League games sees the Villains sitting proudly in fifth position, just three points behind leaders Man City.

One player who has really hit the heights already this season is Morgan Rogers, though with so many games upcoming for the Midlands-based side, there’s a need to provide experienced cover in order that the 22-year-old is still burning as brightly at the business end of the season as he is now.

Villa want cover for Morgan Rogers

According to HITC, Villa are amongst a number of clubs that are considering whether to sign free agent, Yusuf Yazici.

Yazici is without a club and it’s odd that a player of his evident quality is still looking for a new home three months after his contract with former club, Lille, ran out.

In any event, Villa know what he’s all about after his performance against them recently, and they could be ready to offer him a chance in the Premier League, whilst protecting Rogers in so doing.

