Watch: Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya pulls off stunning double save to deny Atalanta from the spot

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has stunned Atalanta with a brilliant double save to keep the score 0-0.

The Gunners have struggled to break down the Italian side’s defense as the game neared the hour mark, with both teams being evenly matched in attack.

Atalanta had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the 48th minute when Thomas Partey fouled Ederson inside the box. Despite some debate over whether Ederson went down too easily, the referee awarded a penalty after a lengthy VAR review.

Mateo Retegui stepped up to take the spot-kick, but David Raya made a stunning save, diving to his right to keep out Retegui’s shot. The Spanish keeper then swiftly recovered to make another heroic save from the rebound, denying Atalanta a crucial lead.

How important will his heroics prove to be?

Watch the double save below: