Watch: Outrageous pass! Victor Boniface perfectly executes the Thierry Henry fake-shot pass in build-up to Leverkusen goal

Bayer Leverkusen have made a perfect start to their Premier League scoring 4 past Feyenoord in the first 45 minute.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring inside 5 minutes with a low strike from just outside the box to give Xabi Alonso’s side the lead.

And Alejandro Grimaldo doubled the lead at the half an hour mark after a brilliant build-up move from Leverkusen involving Victor Boniface and Frimpong.

it is the pass from Boniface which has taken all the applauds. He picks the ball just outside the box and shapes it to shoot but instead passes it to Frimpong with a perfectly executed Thierry Henry style fake-shot pass.

Frimpong then puts in a delicious cross in across the goal where Grimaldo arrived to tap it in from close range.

Watch the outrageous pass and goal below: