Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip has been linked with clubs like West Ham United and Fulham.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after his contract with Liverpool expired in June. West Ham and Fulham are now stepping up their interest in the player and they are hoping to sign the central defender on a free transfer.

According to Football Insider, both clubs have registered their interest in the player who is holding talks with clubs from France and Germany as well. It remains to be seen whether West Ham or Fulham can convince the player to join them.

He has extensive experience of playing in the Premier League with Liverpool and he has won multiple trophies with them. His experience and quality could prove to be invaluable for the two clubs.

West Ham and Fulham keen on Joel Matip

The Hammers have already invested in quality defenders this summer, but they could certainly use more depth in the side. Matip would be a useful acquisition for them on a free transfer and the move seems like a no-brainer.

Similarly, Fulham have invested in defenders during the summer transfer window as well. However, Marco Silva remains keen on improving his defensive unit. Matip will help them defensively and his distribution skills from the back will help them build from the deep as well. Furthermore, his winning experience and leadership qualities could come in very handy.

However, the player has a worrying injury history and he made just 14 Premier League appearances last season. It remains to be seen whether he can get over his injury nightmare.

There is no doubt that he is a top quality player when he is fit and on form. He could prove to be a bargain addition for the two English clubs if they manage to get the deal done.

