Sir Alex Ferguson makes interesting revelation 11 years after quitting Man United

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson ruled the Premier League during his time as the manager of the club.

The iconic Man United figure won 13 Premier League titles with the Red Devils and guided them to two Champions League triumphs during his successful time at Old Trafford.

Over all, he won 38 trophies and cemented his place as one of the greatest managers in the history of football.

In a rare interview 11 years after quitting Man United and football, Sir Alex has claimed that he misses football and being a manager.

He revealed that the charm of being involved in big European matches is a feeling that he misses badly.

In an interview with the BBC Breakfast, Ferguson discussed his life after football.

“Yeah, I miss it sometimes,” he said.

“I think the first year after retirement, I went to the European final and I said to Cathy ‘this is what I miss’ – big games, the European games.

“So then I went to most of the European finals because I find something I can relate to, something I would liked to have done every day. Because these are the big events that United should always be involved in.”

Man United miss the aura of Sir Alex Ferguson

Man United have suffered badly after his retirement, with the club failing to match or even come close to his achievements.

Since Sir Alex’s retirement, Man United have appointed David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag but they have all failed miserably to deliver success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Nobody has been able to match his man management skills and his tactical acumen on the biggest stage.

He completely transformed the club after working for more than two decades, changing the club from top to bottom and taking them to glory on all fronts.