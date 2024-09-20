Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Nantes owner and president Waldemar Kita has strongly dismissed claims that Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is in talks to take over the club.

News broke on Friday that the 25-year-old’s father, Michael Arnold, who manages his son’s interests through his London-based investment firm, had made contact with the Ligue 1 side regarding a possible takeover.

It was also thought that Kita would seek to recoup any losses he’s made during his time in charge of Nantes, which could push any potential takeover deal toward the €100m mark.

Nantes owner brutally responds to Alexander-Arnold takeover links

It would certainly be a bizarre move for a player of Alexander-Arnold’s age and stature to take over a club as big as Nantes.

But it appears that if current owner Kita has anything to do with it, the takeover won’t come to fruition.

In fact, the 71-year-old Polish businessman used some choice language when rebutting the claims.

“This is all bulls**t! Where does that come from? How do you expect a serious man who wants to purchase a club to use a journalist? Trent Alexander-Arnold? But I don’t even know him!” Kita said (via Get Football News France).

Kita then said he had to ask his lawyer for more information about Alexander-Arnold: “He told me his father was involved in finance and that they have players as well as agents. I’ve never done any videoconference with anyone, ever. It’s nonsense. How can you even in this business, with such sums?

“When I sold my company (Vivacy), no one was in the know, not even the personnel. That’s business. It’s a ploy to hurt and disrupt. It’s not serious.”

