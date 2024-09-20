(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is facing an uncertain future at the club due to his contract situation.

The defender, along with two of his teammates, Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season with his contract expiring.

The Merseyside club find themselves in a risky situation, with three of their most important players potentially becoming free agents.

Salah and Van Dijk have addressed the media about their future and discussed their future plans but Alexander-Arnold has been tight lipped about his plans and has avoided speaking to the media.

Journalist James Pearce has provided the latest update on the future of Alexander-Arnold, claiming that the club is working on a deal to extend his contract but the defender has not yet revealed his intentions.

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, he said:

“Still very quiet. I did ask Trent if he might stop for a few minutes after the game last night, and he said they were in a rush to get their flight back to Merseyside, but he said he would stop at the weekend.

“So that’d be interesting. Because, of course, we’ve heard Salah, and we’ve heard Van Dijk speak in recent weeks about their situations, but we’ve heard nothing from Trent.

“So it’ll be interesting if he does give his take on where things are up to. But no, it’s still, my information is, it’s an ongoing process being led by Richard Hughes.”

Liverpool will be hoping to tie him to a new contract as soon as possible since he can indulge in talks with other clubs in January.

The player can sign a pre-agreement contract with any club in January, ahead of a possible move in the summer transfer window next year.

Alexander-Arnold has started the season well for Liverpool

The England international is one of Liverpool’s most important players and his presence at the club is needed for a long time.

He provides them an attacking outlet like no other defender provides to their team.

Fans are anxiously waiting to hear from the defender about the progress of his talks with the club over signing a new contract.

He has started the season in fine form for Liverpool and England and shown that former Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate made a mistake benching him.