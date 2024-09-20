(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham are back in action this weekend after eventful last seven days.

Spurs lost against Arsenal last weekend at home in the North London Derby, against a Mikel Arteta side that was missing players through injury and suspension.

The Gunners still got the better of Tottenham and won the match against their rivals, making it their third consecutive away win at Spurs.

Next came Coventry City for Spurs in the Carabao Cup match during the midweek.

The Championship side were winning 1-0 but late goals from Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson completely turned around the tie and took Ange Postecoglou’s side to the next round of the tournament.

That win came at a cost for Spurs as one of their players got injured and had to be taken off in the first half.

New signing Wilson Odobert was taken off against Coventry with a muscular injury and now Postecoglou has provided a concerning update about the attacking player.

The Spurs manager told the club’s official website:

“(In terms of) Wilson, it doesn’t look good. We’re still waiting for it to settle down to get all the information but he’ll definitely be out for the next period. It’s his hamstring.

“Bissouma trained today so he should be available for tomorrow. Timo was ok. He recovered ok.”

Tottenham cannot afford to lose points this weekend

Spurs will host Brentford in the Premier League this weekend and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways in the league.

Their start to the new season has been concerning with the North Londoners taking only four points from their first four matches of the season.

Brentford will not be easy to brush aside but if Tottenham’s attack can click, it could be a routine win for them.

Odobert has started his career at Spurs in impressive manner and the injury sustained by the player has come at the worst time for him.