(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been given a major boost to sign one of their transfer targets.

The Gunners made new signings in the summer transfer window to strengthen their squad in the wide areas with the signing of Raheem Sterling, in the midfield with the signing of Mikel Merino, in defense with the signing of Riccardo Calafiori while in the goalkeeping department with the arrival of Neto.

Due to Aaron Ramsdale’s impending departure this summer, Arsenal were looking for a second choice goalkeeper.

They were targeting a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia but they ultimately failed to sign him because they could not meet his release clause.

The Spanish club’s director Fran Garagarza has now admitted that the goalkeeper could be sold in the future, giving Arsenal hope of signing him.

In an interview with AS, Garagarza said:

“If you sense that there will be growth and performance, perhaps the current one could be a sale of a player without reaching completion. For this exercise, we have understood that Joan is an asset and that he is necessary to achieve the objective because he acts in a very specific position. We could not weaken there, we couldn’t. The interest in him is not going to stop. The time to sell Joan may be at another time.”

Arsenal could target a move for Joan Garcia in the future

Garcia helped Espanyol secure promotion to La Liga with his fine performances which came after he became the club’s first choice goalkeeper due to an injury to the other keeper.

With the Gunners signing Neto on loan, it would not be a surprise to see them target a move for Garcia in the near future.

The young goalkeeper is on his way to become Spain’s first choice goalkeeper in the future looking at the way how his career is progressing.

His current contract with Espanyol runs until June 2028, which puts the Spanish club in a strong position to keep hold of their prized asset.