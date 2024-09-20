Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs scouted the same player in the Champions League this week

Premier League clubs Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are all interested in the same player.

They scouted him in the Champions League this week when the player featured for Atalanta against Arsenal.

According to TBR Football, several Premier League clubs were present in Bergamo to watch Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

Along with the pacey winger, they also scouted his teammate and Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

All the teams are looking to strengthen their wide options and Lookman is the player they have identified to play that role.

The Atalanta star had his career best season last season, when he helped the club win the Europa League by scoring a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the final.

His fine performances caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world and now they are keeping a close eye on him and the progress he is making.

The Nigerian international scored 11 goals in the Serie A last season and registered seven assists in a highly productive season for him.

He failed to score against Arsenal in the Champions League last night though, but his teammate Ederson was impressive for the Serie A side and competed well against the stubborn Arsenal midfield.

Liverpool have been exploring the opportunity to sign a wide player and their signing of Federico Chiesa this summer showed that.

Arsenal have been working towards signing a wide attacker

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou are both looking for more depth in the wide areas and someone who can provide competition to their current wingers.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Atalanta attacker. The competition to sign him could work well in favour of the Serie A side, who would love a bidding war between Premier League clubs for their player.

Atalanta have shown no desire to sell the player but if they make him available, they are not going to be short of offers.