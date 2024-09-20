Aston Villa in pole position to sign Brazil striker

Aston Villa FC
Posted by
(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have made sure that they invest in their squad and add quality to compete with the best teams in the Premier League.

They have started the season in fine form, with Unai Emery’s team sitting in fifth position in the league and winning their first Champions League match of the season comfortably.

The Premier League club have not only strengthened the squad with established players but also added young talent for the future.

They are now interested in another talented young player Rayan Vitor Simplício Rocha of Vasco da Gama.

Atenção, Vascaínos! revealed the update about Rayan on X and mentioned Aston Villa’s interest in the player.

More Stories / Latest News
Palace could be set to announce signing of free agent forward with 103 G/A contributions
Leeds United already regret summer transfer decision
Newcastle set to announce striker signing from English club

The Premier League club face competition from FC Porto, Real Betis, AC Milan and Fiorentina to sign the young player.

The Brazilian club have financial issues and they could look to cash in on the player to generate some funds.

More Stories Unai Emery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.