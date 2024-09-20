Aston Villa in pole position to sign Brazil striker

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have made sure that they invest in their squad and add quality to compete with the best teams in the Premier League.

They have started the season in fine form, with Unai Emery’s team sitting in fifth position in the league and winning their first Champions League match of the season comfortably.

The Premier League club have not only strengthened the squad with established players but also added young talent for the future.

They are now interested in another talented young player Rayan Vitor Simplício Rocha of Vasco da Gama.

Atenção, Vascaínos! revealed the update about Rayan on X and mentioned Aston Villa’s interest in the player.

ESTÃO DE OLHO

Clubes da Europa e um da Arábia Saudita estão de olho no jovem atacante Rayan. Com contrato até o final de 2025, o jogador desperta interesse em times como Porto, Fiorentina, Milan, Bétis, Aston Villa e Lyon. O Vasco e o staff do atleta já receberam algumas… pic.twitter.com/GAM4LL2pvO — Atenção, Vascaínos! (@AVascainos) September 19, 2024

The Premier League club face competition from FC Porto, Real Betis, AC Milan and Fiorentina to sign the young player.

The Brazilian club have financial issues and they could look to cash in on the player to generate some funds.